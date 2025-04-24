Left Menu

Punjab Streamlines Factory Approvals, Launches 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme'

The Punjab Cabinet has approved self-certification for factory building plans, aiming to expedite the approval process. Additionally, the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme' has been introduced with a Rs 585 crore budget for district development, and plans for an appellate authority for cancelled Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation plots have been set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:09 IST
Punjab Streamlines Factory Approvals, Launches 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet has made significant strides by approving a new self-certification process for factory building plans, aimed at reducing delays and increasing efficiency. This decision was finalized during a council meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to transform the approval protocols in line with modern needs.

The move allows architects to approve building plans in accordance with building bylaws, streamlining the process to ensure quicker assessment by the Labour department and enhancing compliance efficiency under the Factory Act.

Alongside this development, the Cabinet introduced the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme', allocating a substantial Rs 585 crore for state district advancements between 2025-26. Additionally, provisions for setting up an appellate authority for the cancelled plots of Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation have also been sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025