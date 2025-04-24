Punjab Streamlines Factory Approvals, Launches 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme'

The Punjab Cabinet has made significant strides by approving a new self-certification process for factory building plans, aimed at reducing delays and increasing efficiency. This decision was finalized during a council meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to transform the approval protocols in line with modern needs.

The move allows architects to approve building plans in accordance with building bylaws, streamlining the process to ensure quicker assessment by the Labour department and enhancing compliance efficiency under the Factory Act.

Alongside this development, the Cabinet introduced the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme', allocating a substantial Rs 585 crore for state district advancements between 2025-26. Additionally, provisions for setting up an appellate authority for the cancelled plots of Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation have also been sanctioned.

