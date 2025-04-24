Left Menu

Empowering the Roots: Haryana's Panchayati Raj Revolution

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in fortifying democracy and driving developmental initiatives. During National Panchayati Raj Day festivities, he inaugurated projects and emphasized empowering villages, promising substantial fund allocation towards education, healthcare, and women empowerment to nurture self-reliance and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:49 IST
In a decisive move to strengthen grassroots democracy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions during celebrations marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Panchkula. He asserted that these institutions are essential in driving development and that empowered panchayats are the backbone of Indian democracy.

Saini inaugurated 923 projects worth Rs 233 crore and laid foundations for 413 projects valued at Rs 135 crore. Addressing a promising future, he transferred considerable funds to local bodies for their development, highlighting their responsibility in crucial areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, and women empowerment.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister launched the 'Mukhyamantri Jagrit Gram Puraskar Yojana' to incentivize performance in villages, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The scheme rewards panchayats for excel in socio-economic parameters, fostering a sustainable and progressive rural landscape in Haryana.

