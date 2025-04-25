Left Menu

UK Lifts Sanctions: A New Dawn for Syria?

The UK lifts its sanctions on Syria, aiming to rebuild the nation's financial systems. This move involves encouraging investments and lifting asset freezes on key ministries. The decision comes after a political shift in Syria, ending President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule.

Updated: 25-04-2025 01:08 IST
The United Kingdom announced on Thursday its intention to aid in the reconstruction of Syria's financial infrastructure by removing sanctions that have previously hindered investments in key sectors such as financial services and energy production.

This decision includes lifting asset freezes on Syria's Defence and Interior Ministries, as well as several intelligence agencies, reversing penalties imposed during Bashar al-Assad's 13-year presidency. The British government's policy shift follows Assad's ousting by insurgent forces last December.

Britain is keen to support the stabilization of Syria, which aligns with its national interests and global diplomatic goals. This policy change has been welcomed by the Syrian government, with their Foreign Ministry describing it as a constructive step toward restoring international relations.

