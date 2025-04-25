U.S. Arms Mega-Deal with Saudi Arabia: $100 Billion Pact on the Horizon

The United States is gearing up to propose a colossal arms package exceeding $100 billion to Saudi Arabia, according to six sources acquainted with the matter. The deal is slated for announcement during U.S. President Donald Trump's impending visit to the kingdom this May.

This move comes in the wake of an unsuccessful endeavor by former President Joe Biden to broker a defense agreement with Riyadh, which aimed at fostering ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While the Biden administration's proposal included clauses like reducing Chinese arms ties, it's uncertain if Trump's package encompasses similar stipulations.

Major defense firms such as Lockheed Martin Corp, RTX Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, and General Atomics are expected to play significant roles in this package. Notably, Congress continues to review such deals due to past controversies, including human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)