Justice Department Cuts $811 Million in Federal Grants Amid Chaotic Cost-Cutting Drive
The U.S. Justice Department is terminating $811 million in grants affecting victim service programs, police training, and more. The cuts impact awards managed by the Office of Justice Programs. Some programs have seen funds restored after backlash. The reduction is part of an effort to cut federal spending.
The U.S. Justice Department has announced the termination of $811 million in federal grants, impacting a range of services like trauma centers and police training. The cuts affect 365 grants originally valued at $811 million, as revealed in documents reviewed by Reuters. These grants typically span over three years, but it's unclear how much remains unspent.
The Office of Justice Programs, which received approval to distribute roughly $3 billion in competitive grants for the 2024 fiscal year, manages the affected awards. The Trump administration is conducting a broad federal cost-cutting campaign targeting policies for diversity and inclusion. Despite the cuts, Attorney General Pam Bondi assured that victim services would remain a priority.
After a Reuters report highlighted funding cuts to pet-friendly domestic violence shelters, some recipients saw aid restored, including a Connecticut provider and a Maryland service provider. Despite the turmoil, the Justice Department emphasized its selective approach to grant terminations to minimize victim impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
