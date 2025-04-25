Legal Battle Intensifies Over Homeland Security's Controversial Staff Reductions

In a bold legal move, three advocacy groups have initiated a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding the reinstatement of staff positions at three critical offices responsible for civil rights protection across the department's expansive mandate.

On Thursday, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, Southern Border Communities Coalition, and Urban Justice Center filed the lawsuit following DHS's March 21 announcement of staff reductions at the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, and the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

Critics argue these offices are cornerstone entities for maintaining immigration oversight and transparency. Yet, DHS officials labeled them bureaucratic impediments, hindering immigration enforcement. The lawsuit underscores a pressing debate on civil rights accountability within one of the nation's largest cabinet departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)