12-Hour Window: The Battle Over 'Reasonable Time' in US Deportations

Migrants facing US removal under the Alien Enemies Act have just 12 hours to decide on contesting their removal. The government asserts this meets a Supreme Court ruling for 'reasonable' appeal time. Critics argue the timeframe is too brief, lacking guidance and legal support for detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brownsville | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:56 IST
12-Hour Window: The Battle Over 'Reasonable Time' in US Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Migrants poised for removal from the US under the contentious Alien Enemies Act are now confronting a narrow 12-hour window to decide whether to contest their deportation, recent court documents reveal. While the government claims compliance with a Supreme Court mandate, critics argue the timeframe is inadequate for reaching legal counsel.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, expressed concern over this accelerated process, noting the lack of information and time given to detainees. Under the current application of the wartime act, Venezuelans purportedly linked to the Tren de Aragua have been deported from the US to El Salvador's CECOT prison.

According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, non-citizens must indicate their intent to contest removal within 12 hours of receiving a legal rights form, which is provided in English but read aloud in a comprehensible language. Critics, including the ACLU, argue the measure violates a Supreme Court directive for a 'reasonable' timeframe for legal challenges, prompting a slew of new lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

