Statewide Bandh Disrupts Manipur: Protest Over Custodial Death
A 24-hour statewide bandh in Manipur's Imphal valley halted daily life, with markets and transport shut down. It protested the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba. The Joint Action Committee seeks an impartial investigation, having submitted demands to the governor, yet no government response ensued.
Updated: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST
A 24-hour statewide bandh left Manipur's Imphal valley paralyzed on Friday, following protests against the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba, according to officials.
Commercial and educational activities came to a standstill, and public transportation was absent in districts of Imphal East and Imphal West, they reported.
The bandh, organized by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), was enforced from Thursday midnight, with roadblocks and burning of tyres in the Khurai constituency, Khoisnam's home region. State security presence was escalated in strategic areas due to the bandh.
