Left Menu

Statewide Bandh Disrupts Manipur: Protest Over Custodial Death

A 24-hour statewide bandh in Manipur's Imphal valley halted daily life, with markets and transport shut down. It protested the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba. The Joint Action Committee seeks an impartial investigation, having submitted demands to the governor, yet no government response ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:50 IST
Statewide Bandh Disrupts Manipur: Protest Over Custodial Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-hour statewide bandh left Manipur's Imphal valley paralyzed on Friday, following protests against the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba, according to officials.

Commercial and educational activities came to a standstill, and public transportation was absent in districts of Imphal East and Imphal West, they reported.

The bandh, organized by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), was enforced from Thursday midnight, with roadblocks and burning of tyres in the Khurai constituency, Khoisnam's home region. State security presence was escalated in strategic areas due to the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025