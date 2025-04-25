Statewide Bandh Disrupts Manipur: Protest Over Custodial Death

A 24-hour statewide bandh left Manipur's Imphal valley paralyzed on Friday, following protests against the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba, according to officials.

Commercial and educational activities came to a standstill, and public transportation was absent in districts of Imphal East and Imphal West, they reported.

The bandh, organized by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), was enforced from Thursday midnight, with roadblocks and burning of tyres in the Khurai constituency, Khoisnam's home region. State security presence was escalated in strategic areas due to the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)