Honoring Jackson's Legacy: The Fight for Racial Justice Continues

In the wake of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson's passing, the outpouring of tributes also came with renewed determination among advocates to sustain his lifelong push for racial justice and inclusive democracy. Jackson, who died at 84, had been a cornerstone in the fight against segregation and for political involvement of marginalized communities since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

However, under the pressure of former President Donald Trump's administration, diversity and civil rights efforts face significant threats. The administration's rollback of diversity programs and endorsement of controversial Confederate monuments marks a dangerous regression, sparking warnings about the potential dismantling of decades of civil progress.

Civil rights leaders, including civil rights attorney Areva Martin and NAACP President Derrick Johnson, stress the urgency of continuing Jackson's work. Organizing, coalition-building, and voter mobilization are seen as critical actions to counter regressive policies and honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)