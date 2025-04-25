Left Menu

Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble

The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed by explosives in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces searching the homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh inadvertently triggered explosives causing the destruction. Both terrorists are accused in the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were obliterated when explosives detonated, authorities reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded during a search operation on Thursday night, resulting in the complete destruction of the properties.

The explosives, reportedly pre-placed by the terrorists, exploded as security forces were conducting searches, leading to extensive damage. Adil Hussain Thokar, from Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh of Tral, have been linked to the Pahalgam attack, with Thokar identified as a principal suspect.

