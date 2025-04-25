Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble
The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed by explosives in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces searching the homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh inadvertently triggered explosives causing the destruction. Both terrorists are accused in the Pahalgam attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were obliterated when explosives detonated, authorities reported on Friday.
The incident unfolded during a search operation on Thursday night, resulting in the complete destruction of the properties.
The explosives, reportedly pre-placed by the terrorists, exploded as security forces were conducting searches, leading to extensive damage. Adil Hussain Thokar, from Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh of Tral, have been linked to the Pahalgam attack, with Thokar identified as a principal suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense Jungle Encounter: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur
Landmark Life Sentences for Terrorists as Israeli Court Delivers Verdict
Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) killed in encounter with terrorists along LoC in Akhnoor sector, infiltration bid thwarted: Officials.
Intensified Search for Terrorists in Dense Poonch Forests
Clashes Erupt: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Kulgam