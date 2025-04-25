Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble

In a dramatic turn of events, the homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were obliterated when explosives detonated, authorities reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded during a search operation on Thursday night, resulting in the complete destruction of the properties.

The explosives, reportedly pre-placed by the terrorists, exploded as security forces were conducting searches, leading to extensive damage. Adil Hussain Thokar, from Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh of Tral, have been linked to the Pahalgam attack, with Thokar identified as a principal suspect.

