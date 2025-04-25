Tensions Escalate: Fresh Kashmir Crisis Sparks Diplomatic Fallout
India's Army Chief will visit Kashmir following a deadly attack on tourists, heightening tensions with Pakistan. The attack in Pahalgam involved suspected Pakistani militants. Accusations have led to diplomatic retaliation, including a suspended water-sharing treaty and closed airspace, while local demolitions target alleged militants' homes.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, India's army chief is set to assess security strategies in Kashmir after a violent assault on tourists earlier this week. The incident's connection to suspected Pakistani militants has spurred diplomatic turmoil between the two countries.
In response, India has accused Pakistan of involvement, prompting countermeasures such as the suspension of a significant water-sharing treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian flights. This marks another escalation in the longstanding Kashmir conflict, where both nations claim full territorial rights.
Indian officials cited 'cross-border linkages' in Tuesday's attack, identifying Pakistani nationals as suspects. Concurrently, authorities in Kashmir have demolished homes linked to accused militants. Sporadic firing was also reported along the Line of Control despite an existing ceasefire, underscoring persistent regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
