Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan
BSF jawan PK Sahu was detained by Pakistan Rangers after mistakenly crossing the border in Punjab. His family is anxiously awaiting his return as negotiations between BSF officers and Pakistani authorities continue. Sahu's wife and family are distressed and hopeful for his safe release soon.
PK Sahu, a jawan from the Border Security Force, was detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international boundary in Punjab. His apprehension has caused significant distress within his family who anxiously await his return.
Bholanath Sahu, his father, received a call from the commanding officer of his son's battalion, informing him that a flag meeting between BSF and Pakistani officers was underway to secure Sahu's release.
Sahu's wife, Rajani, and their family have been distraught since learning about the incident. They await his return to their home in Rishra, where Sahu's seven-year-old son and parents also reside.
