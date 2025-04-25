Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bikram Singh Majithia in High-Profile Drugs Case
The Supreme Court dismissed the Punjab government's plea to revoke Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's bail in a drugs case, citing lack of interference grounds. The court asked Majithia to avoid media statements and granted the Special Task Force permission to seek bail cancellation over any trial manipulation.
The Supreme Court handed the Punjab government a setback on Friday by dismissing its plea to challenge the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.
A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheswari and Aravind Kumar made it clear that it will not revisit the bail decision, granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 10, 2022. The justices emphasized that Majithia was cooperating with further investigations and that no new evidence warranted overturning the bail.
Majithia, related by marriage to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, must refrain from media discussions about the case, as per a new court directive. The Special Task Force, which first implicated Majithia, retains the right to pursue bail cancellation if any evidence emerges of potential judicial influence by the accused.
