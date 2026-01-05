Bail Granted to Gulfisha Fatima in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to activist Gulfisha Fatima, involved in the 2020 Delhi riots case, stating that she did not exercise autonomous command or strategic oversight over any protest sites.

The decision from a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria highlights that Fatima's alleged role in mobilizing locals was directed by others, distinguishing her from key figures like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The court asserted that her prolonged detention lacked necessity given there was no evidence of current threats to justice or autonomous capacity to mobilize protests, warranting her release under stringent conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)