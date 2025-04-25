Tragic Fall: Infant's Plunge from 21st Floor

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district when a seven-month-old boy fell to his death from the 21st floor of a residential building. The tragedy took place in Virar's Bolinj township, police reported on Friday.

The mother was reportedly holding the infant in her arms when he slipped from her grasp while she was closing a door near an open window, leading to the fatal plunge. The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately, doctors declared him dead.

A case of accidental death has been filed, and authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the exact sequence of events. Witnesses described the mother's devastation as family and neighbors responded to the ensuing commotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)