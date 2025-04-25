Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Suspended IPS Officer

The Andhra Pradesh government is pursuing disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for unauthorized foreign visits. The chief secretary provided Kumar an opportunity to respond or appear in person. The proceedings are based on alleged violations of All India Services conduct rules and other misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:26 IST
IPS Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a disciplinary probe against PV Sunil Kumar, a suspended IPS officer, accusing him of unauthorized foreign trips during his tenure under the YSRCP government.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has given Kumar a chance to present a written defense or appear in person within 30 days. This action follows the framework set by Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The government has detailed charges and demanded that Kumar admit or deny each. If he fails to respond, actions may proceed based on available evidence. Allegations include unauthorized deviations from his travel itinerary and violations during visits to several countries, including the UAE, USA, and UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

