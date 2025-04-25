Andhra Pradesh Government Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Suspended IPS Officer

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a disciplinary probe against PV Sunil Kumar, a suspended IPS officer, accusing him of unauthorized foreign trips during his tenure under the YSRCP government.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has given Kumar a chance to present a written defense or appear in person within 30 days. This action follows the framework set by Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The government has detailed charges and demanded that Kumar admit or deny each. If he fails to respond, actions may proceed based on available evidence. Allegations include unauthorized deviations from his travel itinerary and violations during visits to several countries, including the UAE, USA, and UK.

