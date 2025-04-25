Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda to Sign Landmark Peace and Economic Development Agreement

Congo and Rwanda are set to sign a peace and economic development agreement in Washington. This move aims to end violence involving Rwandan-backed rebels in Congo's east. The U.S. is involved, with interests in Congo's mineral resources, as both Qatar and the U.S. mediate peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:00 IST
Congo and Rwanda to Sign Landmark Peace and Economic Development Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Congo and Rwanda are poised to sign an agreement in Washington aimed at fostering peace and economic growth, Reuters has learned. This move is part of efforts to quell violence following a Rwandan-backed rebel advance in eastern Congo.

The anticipated agreement, to be inked by the foreign ministers of both nations, is set against Washington's potential investment in mineral-abundant Congo. Discussions of a prospective minerals deal between Rwanda and the U.S. are also underway. Eastern Congo has been embroiled in violence, attributed to the M23 rebels supported by Rwanda, despite Rwanda's denial.

Qatar and the U.S. are keen to mediate a solution, with Washington eyeing a share of Congo's mineral wealth. The Friday agreement is expected to chart a path towards peace and solidify investor confidence, echoing U.S. intentions to access minerals predominantly managed by Chinese firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

