Political Leader's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Kashmir Attack

Tension escalated in north Kerala as a case was filed against Indian Union Muslim League leader Basheer Vellikkoth for allegedly making provocative remarks on TV. The controversial comments tied to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam sparked the investigation.

An FIR under section 192 of the BNS was registered late Thursday night following a complaint by VHP leader Shaji S P. The allegations stem from a Facebook post of a TV channel dated April 23, which showed Vellikkoth's remarks potentially inciting riots.

The attack on April 22 in Kashmir's Pahalgam, the deadliest since 2019's Pulwama attack, has fueled tensions, prompting police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)