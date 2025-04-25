Medha Patkar Withdraws Plea in 23-Year-Old Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court has permitted activist Medha Patkar to retract her plea challenging a conviction in a long-standing defamation case initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The case, dating back 23 years, was filed when Saxena led an NGO in Gujarat.

Patkar's legal team plans to file a new petition after withdrawing the current one. Justice Shalinder Kaur allowed Patkar to withdraw the plea, providing her the liberty to pursue further legal action as per statutory provisions. The well-known Narmada Bachao Andolan leader initially contested an April conviction by a magisterial and subsequent sessions court order.

On April 8, Patkar was released on probation of good conduct with a Rs 1 lakh fine. However, failing conditions led to a non-bailable warrant but she was ordered released on bond upon arrest. Saxena's defamation case is rooted in a press release by Patkar, alleging misconduct and mismanagement, considered defamatory by the court.

