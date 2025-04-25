Centre Defends Waqf Act Amendment in Supreme Court Showdown

In a significant legal defense, the Centre on Friday stood firm before the Supreme Court, advocating in favor of the amended Waqf Act. The government opposed any immediate 'blanket stay' on the law, highlighting its presumed constitutionality following parliamentary approval.

The Centre's 1,332-page affidavit urged the top court to dismiss challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The government sought to counter what it described as a "mischievous false narrative," aiming to safeguard the law, which it argues strengthens waqf institutions within constitutional boundaries.

While discussing the contentious property registration and minority representation, the affidavit showed increased waqf property management and ensured the law respected religious freedoms. The government underlined the judicial burdens such legislative controversies pose, appealing to the court to weigh its decision carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)