Gujarat Acts on National Directive: Pakistani Nationals Told to Exit

In light of mounting cross-border tensions, Gujarat's administration initiated a thorough process to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state comply with the central government's directive to depart India by April 27. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, affirmed the state's commitment to implementing this national policy.

The directive follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and served to exacerbate already fragile diplomatic relations. As a result, the Ministry of External Affairs has invalidated all visas issued to Pakistani citizens and set an April 27 deadline for their exit from the country, with medical visas extended briefly until April 29.

Special forces, including the Special Operations Group and Special Branch, have been mobilized to oversee the removal process, ensuring compliance and avoiding unnecessary distress to Hindu refugees. As the deadline looms, several individuals like Saeeda Bibi from Karachi have already been escorted across the border, illustrating the proactive measures being undertaken by district authorities.

