Trump's Global Deal-Making: Tariffs, Territories, and Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his administration is engaged in talks with China about reaching a tariff agreement. However, Beijing has rejected Washington's representation of the negotiations. Trump mentioned that he had been contacted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, although the specifics of the call remain undisclosed.

China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Trump's statement, previously accusing the U.S. of spreading misinformation about bilateral discussions. Trump claimed he had completed 200 tariff deals and looks to conclude negotiations within a few weeks, without elaborating on these deals.

Trump also revealed plans to negotiate with other global leaders, including those involved in Russia's conflict in Ukraine. He expressed optimism about forthcoming agreements in the Middle East and indicated that the U.S. may engage with Iranian leadership. Domestically, Trump defended his policies impacting law firms and students.

