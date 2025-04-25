Left Menu

Trump's Global Deal-Making: Tariffs, Territories, and Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ongoing negotiations with China over tariffs, while also looking to make deals with numerous global leaders. Trump emphasized his control over these negotiations, likening them to setting prices in a department store. He addressed geopolitical issues, including Crimea and engaging with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:27 IST
Trump's Global Deal-Making: Tariffs, Territories, and Tensions
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his administration is engaged in talks with China about reaching a tariff agreement. However, Beijing has rejected Washington's representation of the negotiations. Trump mentioned that he had been contacted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, although the specifics of the call remain undisclosed.

China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Trump's statement, previously accusing the U.S. of spreading misinformation about bilateral discussions. Trump claimed he had completed 200 tariff deals and looks to conclude negotiations within a few weeks, without elaborating on these deals.

Trump also revealed plans to negotiate with other global leaders, including those involved in Russia's conflict in Ukraine. He expressed optimism about forthcoming agreements in the Middle East and indicated that the U.S. may engage with Iranian leadership. Domestically, Trump defended his policies impacting law firms and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025