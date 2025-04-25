Left Menu

Facebook Fallout: Tension Rises Over Provocative Post

A case has been filed against a man for a provocative Facebook post related to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The post allegedly aimed to disturb peace. The complaint, lodged by Satish Kumar, includes evidence from the account 'Nichu Mangaluru.' The investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 25-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:28 IST
A provocative Facebook post linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack has led to the registration of a case against a man, as the police revealed on Friday. The post reportedly sought to incite public unrest.

Satish Kumar, from Ullalthi in Ullal Taluk, filed the complaint backed by screenshots of the contentious post and details of the account 'Nichu Mangaluru,' according to the authorities.

The case, lodged under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Konaje Police Station, is currently under active investigation, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

