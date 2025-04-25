US Aid Cuts Hinder UNHCR Support in War-Torn Ukraine

The United Nations' refugee agency announced a reduction in assistance for newly displaced individuals in Ukraine, citing intensified frontline attacks and significant donor funding cuts, particularly from the US.

The agency's representative, Karolina Lindholm Billing, highlighted that US aid withdrawal, which once comprised 40% of their budget, has forced critical programme suspensions, impacting support including psycho-social services and emergency shelter.

The UN's $3.32 billion funding request is alarmingly underfunded, receiving only 25% of the target. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing shelling, displacing thousands and worsening humanitarian aid delivery amid pressures from US political shifts.

