US Aid Cuts Hinder UNHCR Support in War-Torn Ukraine

The UN refugee agency is reducing support for displaced Ukrainians as US aid and donor contributions dwindle. With a $3.32 billion appeal only 25% funded, psycho-social support, shelter, and cash assistance are impacted. Approximately 9,000 have fled to transit centers since January, needing urgent help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:51 IST
US Aid Cuts Hinder UNHCR Support in War-Torn Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' refugee agency announced a reduction in assistance for newly displaced individuals in Ukraine, citing intensified frontline attacks and significant donor funding cuts, particularly from the US.

The agency's representative, Karolina Lindholm Billing, highlighted that US aid withdrawal, which once comprised 40% of their budget, has forced critical programme suspensions, impacting support including psycho-social services and emergency shelter.

The UN's $3.32 billion funding request is alarmingly underfunded, receiving only 25% of the target. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing shelling, displacing thousands and worsening humanitarian aid delivery amid pressures from US political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

