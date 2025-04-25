Bomb Scare Sparks Evacuations in Himachal Districts

Authorities responded promptly to a bomb threat received via mail targeting the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners. The incident, reported around 11:30 am, led to the evacuation of personnel and prompt police action.

District Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal disclosed that Chamba office staff were evacuated, with law enforcement cordoning off the vicinity. Simultaneously, a dog squad was employed in Hamirpur to search for potential explosives, with no suspicious findings reported.

This occurrence is reminiscent of prior incidents, including threats to the Chief Secretary's office. Officials reassured the public, urging calm while confirming the integrity of the threatened premises post-search.

(With inputs from agencies.)