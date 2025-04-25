Left Menu

Bomb Scare Sparks Evacuations in Himachal Districts

Authorities responded swiftly to a bomb threat targeting the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners. The premises were evacuated and a thorough search was conducted, but no explosives were found. This incident is similar to previous threats targeting offices in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Hamirpur | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:09 IST
Bomb Scare Sparks Evacuations in Himachal Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities responded promptly to a bomb threat received via mail targeting the offices of Hamirpur and Chamba district commissioners. The incident, reported around 11:30 am, led to the evacuation of personnel and prompt police action.

District Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal disclosed that Chamba office staff were evacuated, with law enforcement cordoning off the vicinity. Simultaneously, a dog squad was employed in Hamirpur to search for potential explosives, with no suspicious findings reported.

This occurrence is reminiscent of prior incidents, including threats to the Chief Secretary's office. Officials reassured the public, urging calm while confirming the integrity of the threatened premises post-search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025