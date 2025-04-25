Kashmir Unites in Silence: A Response to Pahalgam Tragedy
Muslims across Kashmir held a minute's silence in mosques to honor the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Imams and worshipers condemned the atrocity, indicating their grief and demanding punishment for the perpetrators. Protests and black flags further symbolized the collective outrage and solidarity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmiri Muslims observed a minute of silence in mosques Friday, honoring 26 victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Imams condemned the violence, describing it as unacceptable and against Islamic teachings.
The Valley's mosques resounded with prayers for the injured and solidarity for the affected families. Residents standing in unity also criticized the brutal attack.
Protests erupted post-prayers, with demonstrators demanding justice. Black flags flew over the Lal Chowk, underscoring traders' disapproval and their demand for accountability.
