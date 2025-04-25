BJP's Return to Power: Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to the helm of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as Raja Iqbal Singh was elected as the new mayor on Friday. Singh triumphed over Congress candidate Mandeep Singh by 125 votes amid a boycott by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Following the mayoral election, the deputy mayor's slot was secured by BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav, who became Deputy Mayor unopposed after Congress candidate Ariba Khan withdrew her nomination. Iqbal Singh, stepping into the mayoral role, assured coordinated efforts with the Delhi government to tackle civic issues, with a focus on reducing corruption and pollution.

Singh highlighted his priorities, which include invigorating parks, enhancing education, and improving healthcare. His prior political tenure includes leadership roles within the MCD and affiliation with the Akali Dal. Key political figures, including BJP MPs, were present and voted in the election, underscoring the election's significance.

