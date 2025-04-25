Left Menu

BJP's Return to Power: Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor

BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh is elected Delhi's new mayor after defeating Congress' Mandeep Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotts the election, which sees the BJP returning to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) leadership. Singh discussed future plans, focusing on development and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:08 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to the helm of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as Raja Iqbal Singh was elected as the new mayor on Friday. Singh triumphed over Congress candidate Mandeep Singh by 125 votes amid a boycott by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Following the mayoral election, the deputy mayor's slot was secured by BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav, who became Deputy Mayor unopposed after Congress candidate Ariba Khan withdrew her nomination. Iqbal Singh, stepping into the mayoral role, assured coordinated efforts with the Delhi government to tackle civic issues, with a focus on reducing corruption and pollution.

Singh highlighted his priorities, which include invigorating parks, enhancing education, and improving healthcare. His prior political tenure includes leadership roles within the MCD and affiliation with the Akali Dal. Key political figures, including BJP MPs, were present and voted in the election, underscoring the election's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

