Mysterious Metal from the Sky Causes Havoc in Shivpuri
A metal object from an Indian Air Force aircraft caused significant damage to a house in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The IAF has initiated an inquiry into the incident to determine the source and nature of the object. Local authorities are coordinating with the Air Force for further investigation.
An unexpected incident rocked Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when a metal object fell from an Indian Air Force aircraft, causing severe damage to a house. Fortunately, the event resulted in no injuries, police confirmed.
The Indian Air Force announced an investigation into the mishap, expressing regret for the property's damage. According to a social media post by the IAF, a non-explosive aerial component unintentionally dropped from one of their aircraft, warranting an immediate inquiry.
The affected house belongs to Manoj Sagar, a local teacher, and witnessed considerable damage, particularly to two rooms. The event occurred as Sagar and his family were inside, experiencing a terrifying explosion and subsequent debris collapse. Prompt action was taken by the police, and coordination with the Air Force and other agencies is underway to elucidate the incident's specifics.
