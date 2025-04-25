Mysterious Metal from the Sky Causes Havoc in Shivpuri

An unexpected incident rocked Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when a metal object fell from an Indian Air Force aircraft, causing severe damage to a house. Fortunately, the event resulted in no injuries, police confirmed.

The Indian Air Force announced an investigation into the mishap, expressing regret for the property's damage. According to a social media post by the IAF, a non-explosive aerial component unintentionally dropped from one of their aircraft, warranting an immediate inquiry.

The affected house belongs to Manoj Sagar, a local teacher, and witnessed considerable damage, particularly to two rooms. The event occurred as Sagar and his family were inside, experiencing a terrifying explosion and subsequent debris collapse. Prompt action was taken by the police, and coordination with the Air Force and other agencies is underway to elucidate the incident's specifics.

