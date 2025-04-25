Left Menu

Daring Police Chase Ends with Shootout in Rourkela

In Rourkela, Odisha, a police chase led to a gunfight with four miscreants fleeing an eatery robbery. Two were injured and hospitalized, while two escaped. Police recovered a handgun, empty cases, and cash. A manhunt is ongoing for the remaining culprits with cases registered at Bisra Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding drama in Rourkela, Odisha, two of four miscreants were injured following a tense gunfight with the police after a robbery at a local eatery.

The robbery had escalated when the assailants fired at the dhaba owner, Suman Xalxo, during their escape, Thursday night. The police from Bisra station initiated a pursuit, prompted by the aggressive response of the fleeing criminals who fired at the officers.

After a brief exchange of fire, two of the suspects were apprehended and admitted to a hospital, assured to be out of danger. Items seized included a country-made handgun, empty shell casings, and Rs 4,800. Meanwhile, a manhunt continues for the two remaining suspects as the police register the case at Bisra Police Station.

