US National Granted Bail in Andaman Tribal Reserve Trespassing Case

A US national was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly entering the prohibited North Sentinel Island on March 31. The individual was granted bail after a session court hearing on Friday.

The sessions judge at Port Blair issued the bail with the condition of two sureties, requiring one to be local and possessing registered landed property. Further, the accused must report to the investigation officer twice weekly.

The court has withheld his passport and visa, ensuring the individual remains in Port Blair pending further hearings. He faces charges under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and regulations protecting aboriginal tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)