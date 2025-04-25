Gujarat Government Facilitates Safe Return for Stranded Tourists

The Gujarat government is actively working with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to aid stranded tourists from the state following the Pahalgam terror attack. This information was confirmed by an official on Friday.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has reached out to nearly 275 residents of Gujarat. Seventy-six of them have indicated a desire to return from Srinagar and Jammu, according to an official release. On Thursday, a flight arranged by the SEOC successfully transported nine individuals from Srinagar to Ahmedabad, landing safely on Friday morning. Additionally, arrangements for train travel were made for 21 passengers from Vadodara and three from Ahmedabad. Efforts are underway to facilitate the return of 16 people from Jammu and another 26 from Srinagar.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, urged stranded tourists to seek assistance by contacting the SEOC via landline at 079-23251900 or mobile at 9978405304.

(With inputs from agencies.)