Left Menu

Gujarat Government Facilitates Safe Return for Stranded Tourists

The Gujarat government is coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to ensure the safe return of tourists stranded due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Approximately 275 locals have been contacted, with arrangements made for flights and train tickets to bring back those wishing to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:03 IST
Gujarat Government Facilitates Safe Return for Stranded Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government is actively working with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to aid stranded tourists from the state following the Pahalgam terror attack. This information was confirmed by an official on Friday.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has reached out to nearly 275 residents of Gujarat. Seventy-six of them have indicated a desire to return from Srinagar and Jammu, according to an official release. On Thursday, a flight arranged by the SEOC successfully transported nine individuals from Srinagar to Ahmedabad, landing safely on Friday morning. Additionally, arrangements for train travel were made for 21 passengers from Vadodara and three from Ahmedabad. Efforts are underway to facilitate the return of 16 people from Jammu and another 26 from Srinagar.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, urged stranded tourists to seek assistance by contacting the SEOC via landline at 079-23251900 or mobile at 9978405304.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025