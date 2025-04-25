Left Menu

Tragedy on Rapti River: Search for Missing Continues

A drowning incident in Rapti River resulted in one confirmed death with two others missing. The search operation, involving local police and an NDRF team, is ongoing. The victims, identified as Jamal, Saddam, and Saheb, are from Khetwar Tiwari village. Saddam's body has been recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:47 IST
A man has drowned and two others are missing following a tragic incident in the Rapti River on Friday, authorities reported.

According to Circle Officer Bansi, Mayank Dwivedi, the incident took place within the Udaipur Jogiya police station limits. The victims, identified as Jamal, Saddam, and Saheb, were from Khetwar Tiwari village.

Police, along with divers, initiated a search operation, successfully recovering Saddam's body by late evening. Station House Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra noted that an NDRF team has joined the ongoing search efforts, with plans to continue the operation on Saturday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

