Cybersecurity Leadership in Peril: Trump's Controversial Moves Raise Alarm

The cybersecurity community is on edge following recent actions by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been removing high-ranking cyber officials, thereby threatening the integrity of national digital defenses.

According to Jen Easterly, current head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Trump's dismissals, including the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and his deputy, pose a significant threat to the country's cyber framework.

Easterly emphasized the urgent need for the cybersecurity industry to speak out, stating that silence only compromises national security further in these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)