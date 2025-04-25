Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Kaleshwaram Project Over Damning Safety Report

The Kaleshwaram Project faces criticism from Telangana's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy following an NDSA report highlighting construction flaws. The report's findings challenge the previous BRS government's claims of success, pointing out serious safety concerns and financial risks associated with the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has levied strong accusations against the previous BRS government, following a National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report that unearthed significant flaws in the Kaleshwaram Project.

Reddy criticized BRS leaders for ignoring the report's warnings, which indicated faulty design, construction, and maintenance in addition to improper soil testing and geophysical investigations.

He emphasized that the project's financial ramifications were profound, pointing to the Rs 1 lakh crore debt incurred. The Congress promises to scrutinize the report findings further in the upcoming Cabinet discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

