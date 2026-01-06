Safety Overlooked: Tragic New Year Bar Fire Raises Inspection Concerns in Crans-Montana

Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that claimed 40 lives at the 'Le Constellation' bar. The blaze, which occurred during New Year's celebrations, has sparked inquiries into the town's safety inspection protocols.

Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud expressed regret over the lapse in mandatory annual safety checks, which had not been conducted since 2019. The fire, thought to have started by sparklers igniting foam soundproofing, highlights potential negligence in enforcing safety measures.

Prosecutors are investigating the bar operators for negligence-related crimes. While no arrests have been made, authorities have since banned sparkling candles in venues and ordered immediate safety inspections throughout the town.

