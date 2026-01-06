Left Menu

Safety Overlooked: Tragic New Year Bar Fire Raises Inspection Concerns in Crans-Montana

A fatal fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in 40 deaths and 116 injuries on New Year's Day. The bar had not undergone safety inspections since 2019. Authorities are investigating negligence in the absence of required safety checks and soundproof material testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland's ski resort town of Crans-Montana is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that claimed 40 lives at the 'Le Constellation' bar. The blaze, which occurred during New Year's celebrations, has sparked inquiries into the town's safety inspection protocols.

Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud expressed regret over the lapse in mandatory annual safety checks, which had not been conducted since 2019. The fire, thought to have started by sparklers igniting foam soundproofing, highlights potential negligence in enforcing safety measures.

Prosecutors are investigating the bar operators for negligence-related crimes. While no arrests have been made, authorities have since banned sparkling candles in venues and ordered immediate safety inspections throughout the town.

