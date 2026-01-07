Left Menu

Crisis in Catatumbo: Colombian Refugees Seek Safety Amidst Rebel Violence

Amidst escalating violence between rebel groups in Colombia's Catatumbo region, over 300 individuals have fled to Cucuta, a city near Venezuela. As the Colombian government sends troops following a US raid, the humanitarian crisis continues with displacement and threats of more Venezuelan refugees as tensions rise.

  • Colombia

More than 300 individuals have been displaced from Colombia's Catatumbo region due to ongoing conflicts between rebel factions. These refugees have sought refuge in Cucuta, a border city with Venezuela, amid fears of increased refugee influxes.

The Human Rights Ombudswoman, Iris Marin, reported the displacement from Tibu and El Tarra following December's rebel conflicts. Meanwhile, the Colombian government has fortified Cucuta with tanks and troops after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Struggles for control of Catatumbo, a crucial area for coca production, continue between drug traffickers and rebels. The crisis led Colombia to halt peace talks with the National Liberation Army, as discussions began in 2022. Current conditions in Venezuela, however, remain stable under interim leader Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

