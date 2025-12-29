Left Menu

Heist in Faith: The Tale of the Stolen Zuljanah

A sacred Zuljanah horse, pivotal to the Shia Muharram processions in Lucknow, was stolen. After a five-day investigation and analysis of numerous CCTV footages, the horse was recovered in Unnao district. The thief, Chhotu, was arrested, while his accomplice remains on the run.

An Iranian-breed horse, integral to the Shia community's Muharram processions, was reported missing from Lucknow's Karbala on December 24. The incident sparked community concern and compelled the Uttar Pradesh Police to launch a thorough investigation.

Police engaged in detailed scrutiny of around two dozen CCTV cameras in the area, eventually identifying an unidentified man leading the horse away. The surveillance review confirmed the theft, allowing the police to track down and apprehend the suspect, known as Chhotu.

According to police, Chhotu had previously worked in the management of horses at Karbala. He confessed his intention was financial gain, with his brother-in-law aiding in the crime. While the stolen horse has been recovered, efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice.

