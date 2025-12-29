President Vladimir Putin informed U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday about Russia's decision to reassess its stance on peace negotiations. This comes in the wake of what Moscow alleges was a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian presidential residence, according to reports from the Kremlin.

Ukraine, however, has firmly denied Russia's accusations that 91 drones targeted Putin's residence in northern Russia. The Ukrainian side has accused Moscow of fabricating claims in an effort to sabotage ongoing peace talks. Kremlin foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, disclosed that Putin discussed with Trump the U.S.'s role in the negotiations with Ukraine.

In these discussions, the U.S. reportedly emphasized the necessity for Kyiv to make substantive efforts toward finalizing the conflict resolution, rather than merely seeking a temporary ceasefire. Ushakov expressed concerns that Ukraine's propositions could be too broadly interpreted by Kyiv, potentially impacting previous agreements positively. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled Russia's allegations as lif, designed to justify further attacks on Ukraine and their avoidance of conflict de-escalation.