Telangana's Religious Concessions Debate: A Call for Secular Equilibrium

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced criticism against the Congress government in Telangana for its decision to permit Muslim employees to leave work early during the holy month of Ramzan. BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash insists that similar courtesies should be extended to Hindu employees during their religious observances.

Subhash highlighted instances where Hindu employees observing the 'Ayyappa Deeksha' vow were discouraged from wearing traditional attire to work. He pointed out existing restrictions on Hindu festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali, which often include limitations on traditional practices such as the use of firecrackers.

The BJP argues for a uniform policy that ensures all religious communities are treated equally. Subhash underscored the need for government actions to align with Constitutional secularism to prevent any perception of discrimination, emphasizing parity in extending religious concessions.

