Hungary's Bold Economic Revival: Support for Restaurants & Households

Hungary is taking decisive economic action as the government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced a significant financial package aimed at boosting the country's struggling restaurant industry and assisting households with heating costs during January's freezing temperatures.

The move comes ahead of a critical election, with Orban's Fidesz party trailing the opposition led by Tisza. The government is focused on economic revival strategies, particularly as the cost of living has emerged as a top concern for Hungarians despite a drop in inflation rates.

Among the measures are liquidity support for restaurants, a cut in tourism taxes, and waivers on entertainment-related levies. Additionally, nearly 10,000 restaurants can treat a portion of their revenue as a service fee to reduce taxes. Caps on utility bills and other supports are also part of Orban's strategy to regain voter confidence.