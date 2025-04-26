Justice After Two Decades: Life Sentence for 2005 Laborer Murder
A man in his mid-50s was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his worker over a wage dispute 20 years ago. The District Sessions Judge handed down the conviction and a fine. The incident occurred in 2005 when the murdered man demanded owed wages and was fatally shot.
A local court has delivered a life sentence to a 55-year-old man convicted of killing his worker two decades ago over a wage dispute.
District Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar sentenced Chandrasen alias Shekhar and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, according to District Government Advocate (Crime) Reet Ram Rajput.
The murder occurred on October 17, 2005, following a request for unpaid wages by the victim, Naresh Pal. His widow, Seema Devi, alleged that Chandrasen shot Pal after dragging him out of their home, leading to his death during subsequent treatment.
