Mamata Banerjee's Stand: Relief for West Bengal's Canceled Non-Teaching Staff

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared financial support for the protesting Group C and D non-teaching staff after their appointments were annulled by the Supreme Court. She assured them of her administration's intent to file a review petition, extending the same support to affected teachers.

Banerjee empathized with the workers, stating that if the Supreme Court rejects the review plea, alternative solutions would be considered. She offered Rs 25,000 for Group C and Rs 30,000 for Group D, emphasizing the financial assistance until a verdict is reached.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing consultations with top legal experts to prevent job losses and avert re-examinations for teachers. Post-April 3, around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff faced unemployment following the court's decision to nullify the 2016 recruitment list, citing irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)