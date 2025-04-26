Inside the Interrogation: Tahawwur Hussain Rana and the 26/11 Conspiracy

In a pivotal development, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the heinous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been interrogated by the Mumbai crime branch for over eight hours in New Delhi. Officials revealed this on Saturday, pointing to Rana's evasive responses during the questioning.

Rana, currently held by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), was extradited from the USA earlier this month. His alleged involvement in the terror plot came under scrutiny following revelations made by his childhood friend and co-accused, David Headley.

The interrogation focused on Rana's supposed collaboration with Headley and operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) in orchestrating the deadly attacks that left 166 people dead in India's financial hub back in November 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)