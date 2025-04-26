Hamas Open to Long-Term Truce but Refuses to Disarm

Hamas has shown willingness to engage in discussions for a long-term truce with Israel, despite refusing to disarm, as ceasefire talks take place in Cairo. A senior official has suggested a possible truce lasting five to seven years, contingent upon ending hostilities and advancing the rebuilding of Gaza.

While Hamas expresses openness to negotiate an end to the conflict, it firmly rejects key Israeli demands, such as disarmament and the demilitarization of Gaza. "The weapon of resistance is non-negotiable," stated Taher Al-Nono, media adviser for Hamas, reinforcing that arms retention is essential as long as Israel occupies Palestinian territories.

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel, dimmed the prospects for the new proposal unless Hamas complies with disarmament and hostages' release. Despite resumed Israeli offensives following a failed ceasefire, the conflict continues with significant casualties on both sides, further complicating negotiation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)