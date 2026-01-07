Left Menu

European Deterrence Force Plans in Ukraine Post-Ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced agreements among Kyiv's allies on the structure and participating nations of the European deterrence force to operate in Ukraine following a ceasefire. Discussions with the U.S. regarding ceasefire monitoring and security guarantees are progressing, with expectations for swift finalization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached among Kyiv's allies on the operational structure of a European deterrence force in Ukraine, to take effect post-ceasefire. He detailed the participating nations' roles during a press conference in Paris.

Following a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with the United States. These talks focus on monitoring the ceasefire conditions and securing commitments from international partners.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism about imminent agreements on security guarantees designed to bolster Ukraine's security framework following the cessation of hostilities.

