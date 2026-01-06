Left Menu

Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

An Israeli strike on Gaza, targeting a displaced person's tent, resulted in the deaths of a 5-year-old girl and her uncle. The incident raises tensions despite a ceasefire, with claims of continued hostilities and mounting casualties reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:35 IST
An Israeli military strike on Gaza has intensified after hitting a tent sheltering displaced individuals, leading to the tragic deaths of a young girl and her uncle. Hospital officials confirmed two additional children sustained injuries in the incident.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports a grim tally of casualties, indicating over 400 deaths since the ceasefire's commencement in October. Israel claims the targeted strike was an operation against Hamas militant activities, aligning with the ceasefire terms and aiming to prevent civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, rising tensions extend to Lebanon, where Israel has commenced operations against Hezbollah, coinciding with the upcoming Lebanese government briefing on disarming Hezbollah near their border. The conflict continues to disrupt regional stability, marking unresolved hostilities.

