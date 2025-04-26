Restoring Peace: Russian Forces Reclaim Kursk Vicinity

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that their armed forces are actively involved in assisting the authorities of the Kursk region in restoring order and demining efforts. This follows after Russia declared that Ukrainian forces had been driven out of the last village there.

In a statement on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated what he described as the utter failure of a Ukrainian offensive aimed at penetrating Russia's Kursk region. He indicated that removing Ukrainian forces has paved the way for further Russian advancements within Ukraine.

Despite the declarations from Russia, Ukraine's military firmly refuted claims that their forces were expelled from the Kursk region, adding complexity to the conflicting reports surrounding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)