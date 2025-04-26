Left Menu

Restoring Peace: Russian Forces Reclaim Kursk Vicinity

The Russian Defence Ministry claims its forces are aiding the Kursk region in demining and rebuilding after expelling Ukrainian forces. Russian President Putin praised this as a failure of Ukraine's offensive. However, Ukraine denies being pushed out of the area, challenging Russia's narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:00 IST
Restoring Peace: Russian Forces Reclaim Kursk Vicinity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that their armed forces are actively involved in assisting the authorities of the Kursk region in restoring order and demining efforts. This follows after Russia declared that Ukrainian forces had been driven out of the last village there.

In a statement on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated what he described as the utter failure of a Ukrainian offensive aimed at penetrating Russia's Kursk region. He indicated that removing Ukrainian forces has paved the way for further Russian advancements within Ukraine.

Despite the declarations from Russia, Ukraine's military firmly refuted claims that their forces were expelled from the Kursk region, adding complexity to the conflicting reports surrounding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025