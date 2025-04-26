Harnessing AI and Climate Action for All: India’s Bold Vision at BRICS Labour Meet

In a significant step towards shaping the global discourse on inclusive technological transformation and sustainable climate action, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, led the Indian delegation at the BRICS Labour & Employment Ministers’ Meeting, held under Brazil’s Presidency in Brasília on 25th April 2025.

Convened under the compelling slogan “Strengthening the Cooperation of the Global South for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the meeting brought together labour ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to deliberate on two pivotal themes: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Work” and “The Impacts of Climate Change on the World of Work and a Just Transition.”

India’s Human-Centric Vision for AI and Employment

Addressing the assembly, Sushri Karandlaje highlighted India’s deeply human-centered approach to technological advancement, strongly aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Technology for Empowerment, Not Exclusion.”

She elaborated on India’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing its core focus areas — ethical AI adoption, proactive workforce upskilling, and fostering sector-specific applications, notably in agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Key initiatives spotlighted included:

FutureSkills Prime : An upskilling ecosystem to prepare the workforce for emerging tech domains.

Namo Drone Didi Programme : Empowering rural women by providing drone training to enhance agricultural productivity and create new livelihood opportunities.

National Career Service (NCS) Platform: An AI-powered employment platform that bridges skills gaps and connects jobseekers to opportunities across India, offering an inspiring example of digital inclusion at scale.

Karandlaje stressed that India's model integrates technological growth with equitable workforce development, ensuring marginalized groups, especially rural women and youth, are not left behind in the digital revolution.

Leading Climate-Just Transitions with Skill Development

On the issue of climate change, India presented a robust narrative focused on just transition principles — ensuring that the shift towards green economies results in fair and equitable job creation.

The Minister showcased:

Sector Skill Council for Green Jobs (SSCGJ) : A body dedicated to developing a skilled workforce in green sectors such as renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable agriculture.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment): A flagship campaign encouraging sustainable everyday practices among citizens, linking individual actions to broader environmental impacts.

India’s measurable achievements, including a significant reduction in GHG emissions between 2020–2019 and its ambitious net-zero target by 2070, were underscored as clear indicators of climate leadership. Collaborative initiatives with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to uphold worker protections during climate transitions further solidified India’s global commitment to a just and inclusive green shift.

Key Outcomes of the BRICS Declaration

The BRICS Labour & Employment Ministers’ Meeting culminated in the adoption of a forward-looking declaration, marked by several critical commitments:

Inclusive AI Policies : Agreement to promote AI strategies that foster innovation while safeguarding workers’ rights and interests.

Social Dialogue for Climate Transitions : Recognition of the importance of involving all stakeholders — including governments, employers, and workers — in the transition to green economies.

Enhanced South-South Cooperation: Strengthening collaboration among BRICS countries in areas like labour governance reforms, digital inclusion strategies, and sustainable green job creation.

India's Contribution Widely Appreciated

India’s proactive and integrated approach was widely applauded by the attending ministers. The Indian delegation’s emphasis on marrying cutting-edge technological innovation with social equity and sustainable development reflected the enduring relevance of Prime Minister Modi’s guiding principle: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” — collective growth with collective participation.

The meeting reaffirmed BRICS’ collective resolve to ensure that no worker, regardless of geography or sector, is left behind in the face of rapidly evolving AI technologies or the sweeping challenges posed by climate change.

As the world prepares for profound shifts in the nature of work, India's balanced strategy of technology adoption, workforce empowerment, and environmental stewardship stands as a beacon for other nations navigating these dual transformations.