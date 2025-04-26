Left Menu

Massive Rs 550 Crore Scam Uncovered in Chhattisgarh Medical Purchases

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a 18,000-page chargesheet against six individuals for corruption in medical equipment procurement, leading to a Rs 550 crore loss. The investigation revealed irregularities in purchases by the state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd, facilitated by Mokshit Corporation.

Raipur | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST
In a significant move against corruption, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a hefty 18,000-page chargesheet implicating six individuals in an alleged Rs 550 crore scam concerning the procurement of medical equipment.

The charges highlight misconduct involving the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd (CGMSCL) and Mokshit Corporation, leading to an enormous financial setback for the state.

The report singles out key figures including Shashank Chopda, director of Mokshit Corporation, along with several CGMSCL officials, for inflating purchase prices and bypassing procurement protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

