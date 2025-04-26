Massive Rs 550 Crore Scam Uncovered in Chhattisgarh Medical Purchases

In a significant move against corruption, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a hefty 18,000-page chargesheet implicating six individuals in an alleged Rs 550 crore scam concerning the procurement of medical equipment.

The charges highlight misconduct involving the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd (CGMSCL) and Mokshit Corporation, leading to an enormous financial setback for the state.

The report singles out key figures including Shashank Chopda, director of Mokshit Corporation, along with several CGMSCL officials, for inflating purchase prices and bypassing procurement protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)