NICDC Honoured with Udyog Vikas Award for Pioneering Industrial Development

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has been awarded the prestigious Udyog Vikas Award at the Udyog Vikas event hosted by Janmabhumi Daily, one of Kerala’s leading news publications. The grand event witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, and Steel, who reaffirmed the Union Government’s unwavering commitment to the creation of world-class Greenfield Industrial Smart Cities across India.

Celebrating Industrial Excellence

In his keynote address, Shri Varma emphasized the transformative potential of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Palakkad, Kerala. He highlighted how the project is set to reshape not only the state's industrial framework but also elevate the entire southern region’s infrastructure capabilities.

The Minister noted that the Palakkad IMC would act as a beacon of modern industrialization, fostering innovation, employment, and sustainable economic growth. Its strategic position between major South Indian cities provides unmatched logistical advantages, making it a vital industrial hub for both national and international investors.

Insights into the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

The event included a focused technical session on the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, offering comprehensive insights into its strategic vision, phased development, and future prospects. Experts elaborated on the project’s objectives to develop modern, sustainable, and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystems.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Palakkad Industrial Smart City, an ambitious 1,710-acre project spanning Pudussery Central, Pudussery West, and Kannambra. With seamless connectivity to Palakkad (21 km), Cochin (120 km), and Coimbatore (50 km), the city is poised to become South India's premier industrial gateway, offering multi-modal connectivity via highways, railway networks, and proximity to airports.

Key Achievements and Milestones

Land Acquisition: 81% of the required land is already in possession.

Environmental Clearances: All land parcels received clearances as of January 1, 2025.

Project Management Appointment: Letter of Award has been issued to the Project Management and Construction Consultant.

Tender Progress: Finalization of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) tender documents is currently underway.

These milestones mark significant progress in realizing the vision of an industrially vibrant and globally connected Kerala.

Technology-Driven Logistics Transformation by NLDSL

A dedicated session by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL) showcased pioneering digital initiatives aimed at revolutionizing India’s logistics ecosystem. The spotlight was on the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), two groundbreaking platforms designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and tracking across the logistics value chain.

Since its launch in September 2022, ULIP has successfully integrated:

43 systems from 11 ministries,

Connectivity through 129 APIs,

Access to over 1,800 data fields,

Engagement of more than 1,300 companies,

Facilitation of over 100 crore API transactions.

This dynamic platform is a testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for an integrated and technology-driven logistics ecosystem that bolsters India’s manufacturing competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business rankings.

NICDC’s Growing Influence in India's Industrial Revolution

The recognition at the Udyog Vikas event serves as a powerful endorsement of NICDC’s pivotal role in driving India's industrial transformation. By promoting strategically located industrial nodes equipped with world-class infrastructure, NICDC is not only boosting the country’s manufacturing capacity but also reinforcing India's position as a preferred global investment destination.

With projects like the Palakkad Industrial Smart City, NICDC is laying the groundwork for a new era of sustainable, resilient, and technology-integrated industrial development, creating opportunities for businesses and communities alike.